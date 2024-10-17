Megan Thee Stallion: A Raw, Riveting Journey Unveiled

Megan Thee Stallion, an acclaimed rapper and singer, candidly discussed her mother's significant influence on her career and the challenges she faced following her mother's death. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Megan's upcoming documentary, 'In Her Words', will stream on Prime Video, offering fans an intimate look into her life.

The trailer opens with Megan confessing her desire to cancel a show, highlighting her internal struggle. 'I'm not having fun right now, and I don't want to do it,' she reveals. Megan reflects on her deep connection with her mother, declaring, 'I wouldn't be here without my mom. My mom was a gangsta rapper, and I wanted to be just like her.'

After her mother's passing in 2019, Megan recounted losing her sense of self amidst chaos. She shared her experiences of backlash, being shot by Tory Lanez, and dealing with betrayal. 'I had a real breakdown,' Megan admits, expressing her wish for people to understand her struggles and see her genuine emotions.

'Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words' is a collaborative production by Amazon MGM Studios, Time Studios, and Roc Nation, directed by Nneka Onuorah. The documentary provides unprecedented access to Megan's life, vividly capturing her journey through fame, grief, and pressure, offering fans a glimpse into Megan Pete's true persona, as described by The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

