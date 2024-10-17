Left Menu

Tragedy in Finland: WWII-Era T-6 Texan Crash Claims Lives

Two experienced German pilots died when their vintage World War II-era T-6 Texan aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff in southern Finland. The plane, a popular American military trainer, is believed to have suffered engine failure. The incident occurred near Rayskala airfield, a key Nordic sports aviation hub.

  • Country:
  • Finland

In a tragic incident, two German pilots lost their lives when a World War II-era plane crashed in southern Finland shortly after takeoff. Police confirmed the T-6 Texan two-seater aircraft caught fire as it plummeted into a nearby forest.

The aircraft, an American military trainer from the 1930s, was the only one of its kind in Finland and had been flown in for air shows. Investigators believe engine failure caused the fatal accident, which occurred near the Rayskala aviation airfield.

The aircraft, under German ownership, had recently changed hands and was on a test flight for its return to Germany. Rayskala is a significant hub for sports aviation in the Nordic region, located 100 kilometers from Helsinki.

(With inputs from agencies.)

