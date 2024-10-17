Left Menu

First Indian Film to Win Cannes Grand Prix Set for Nationwide Release

Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light,' the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix at Cannes, will be released in Indian theatres on November 22. Distributed by Spirit Media, the Malayalam-Hindi feature explores complex relationships, and stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:20 IST
'All We Imagine As Light,' the Cannes award-winning film directed by Payal Kapadia, is set to hit Indian theatres on November 22, as announced by the filmmaker. The film made history as the first from India to clinch the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Distributed by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media, the film was earlier released in selected theatres in Kerala and later in France and Italy. Now it is scheduled for release in the UK and the US next month. This marks Kapadia's debut in cinema theatres as a director, a feat she expressed excitement about at a recent press conference.

'All We Imagine As Light' is a Malayalam-Hindi feature focusing on Prabha, a nurse whose life takes an unexpected turn after receiving a gift from her estranged husband. The film is an Indo-French co-production and will also open the Mumbai MAMI film festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

