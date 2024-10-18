Harmony Through Art: India's Tribal Legacy
The Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the significant role of tribal communities in preserving biodiversity, during the 'Silent Conversation' tribal art exhibition in Delhi. He highlighted the project's success in conveying creativity and a significant message of human-nature harmony while furthering tribal community upliftment.
India's commitment to environmental conservation is strongly reflected in its developmental journey, as highlighted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. During his speech at the 'Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre' tribal art exhibition in Delhi, he praised tribal communities for their crucial role in biodiversity protection.
The exhibition, hosted by Sankala Foundation and other prominent environmental bodies, accentuates the significant involvement of tribal populations in nurturing relationships between humankind and nature. Jaishankar commended these efforts, calling them both creative and a profound narrative bridging humans and nature.
Reflecting the government's philosophy of 'Antyodaya', the minister emphasized ongoing efforts to uplift marginalized communities, with a strong focus on education and sustainable livelihoods for tribal youth. The exhibition underscores themes of environmental conservation and sustainable living practices inherent to India's cultural ethos.
(With inputs from agencies.)
