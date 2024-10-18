Left Menu

A Living Link: President Murmu's Malawi Visit Fortifies Ties

President Droupadi Murmu, on her visit to Malawi, praised the Indian community as a vital connection between the two countries. She emphasized India's commitment to strengthening ties with Africa, highlighting mutual trust, cultural ties, and the potential for bilateral cooperation in sectors like agriculture and energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lilongwe | Updated: 18-10-2024 01:06 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 01:06 IST
A Living Link: President Murmu's Malawi Visit Fortifies Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Malawi

President Droupadi Murmu commended the Indian community in Malawi as a 'living link' between India and the African nation, acknowledging their substantial contributions to Malawi's society and economy. She encouraged them to actively participate in India's developmental journey during her final leg of a three-nation African tour.

While speaking at an event for the Indian diaspora, President Murmu highlighted the Indian government's strong dedication to the well-being of its citizens abroad. She underscored India's responsibility as a leading voice in the Global South, advocating for two-thirds of the world's population.

The President reaffirmed the importance of India's partnership with Africa, focusing on mutual trust and equality. The visit coincided with the 60th anniversary of India-Malawi diplomatic relations, emphasizing deep-seated historical and cultural ties. Murmu's visit included engagements in agriculture, mining, energy, and tourism sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024