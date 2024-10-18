A Living Link: President Murmu's Malawi Visit Fortifies Ties

President Droupadi Murmu commended the Indian community in Malawi as a 'living link' between India and the African nation, acknowledging their substantial contributions to Malawi's society and economy. She encouraged them to actively participate in India's developmental journey during her final leg of a three-nation African tour.

While speaking at an event for the Indian diaspora, President Murmu highlighted the Indian government's strong dedication to the well-being of its citizens abroad. She underscored India's responsibility as a leading voice in the Global South, advocating for two-thirds of the world's population.

The President reaffirmed the importance of India's partnership with Africa, focusing on mutual trust and equality. The visit coincided with the 60th anniversary of India-Malawi diplomatic relations, emphasizing deep-seated historical and cultural ties. Murmu's visit included engagements in agriculture, mining, energy, and tourism sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)