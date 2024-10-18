A Living Link: President Murmu's Malawi Visit Fortifies Ties
President Droupadi Murmu, on her visit to Malawi, praised the Indian community as a vital connection between the two countries. She emphasized India's commitment to strengthening ties with Africa, highlighting mutual trust, cultural ties, and the potential for bilateral cooperation in sectors like agriculture and energy.
- Country:
- Malawi
President Droupadi Murmu commended the Indian community in Malawi as a 'living link' between India and the African nation, acknowledging their substantial contributions to Malawi's society and economy. She encouraged them to actively participate in India's developmental journey during her final leg of a three-nation African tour.
While speaking at an event for the Indian diaspora, President Murmu highlighted the Indian government's strong dedication to the well-being of its citizens abroad. She underscored India's responsibility as a leading voice in the Global South, advocating for two-thirds of the world's population.
The President reaffirmed the importance of India's partnership with Africa, focusing on mutual trust and equality. The visit coincided with the 60th anniversary of India-Malawi diplomatic relations, emphasizing deep-seated historical and cultural ties. Murmu's visit included engagements in agriculture, mining, energy, and tourism sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global South & MDBs: India Leads on Climate and Development Dialogue
India and Maldives Forging Stronger Economic and Cultural Ties
Strengthening Indo-Italian Agricultural Ties: A New Era of Cooperation
India-Laos: Rediscovering Cultural Ties Through Ramayan
India-ASEAN are neighbours, partners in Global South, and a fast growing region in the world: PM Modi.