Josh Brolin and Glen Powell Set to Star in Edgar Wright's 'The Running Man'

Josh Brolin enters talks to star alongside Glen Powell in Edgar Wright's film adaptation of Stephen King's 'The Running Man'. Brolin will portray the lead antagonist, while Powell plays the protagonist in a dystopian game show setting. The film's release is slated for November 21, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 09:52 IST
Josh Brolin (Image source: Instagram/@ joshbrolin). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-nominated actor Josh Brolin is in negotiations to join Glen Powell in the upcoming film 'The Running Man', helmed by Edgar Wright, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The film adapts Stephen King's 1982 novel, a previous cinematic version of which featured Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987.

Edgar Wright, alongside Michael Bacall, is co-writing the script. Brolin is engaged in talks to assume the role of the film's primary villain. Among Brolin's accolades is a nomination for the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for his portrayal of Dan White in 'Milk' (2008). His renown stems from roles in films such as 'The Goonies', 'True Grit', and more notably as Thanos in the MCU.

'The Running Man' centers on a dystopian society where a desperate father enters a lethal game show to secure funds for his ill daughter. Glen Powell is set to portray this lead character, while Brolin is expected to embody the ruthless show producer. The film, also featuring Katy O'Brian, begins shooting in London next year and is projected to debut on November 21, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

