Universal Music Joins Forces with iQIYI for Global Rap Revolution

Universal Music Greater China has announced a groundbreaking partnership with leading Chinese online entertainment platform, iQIYI. This collaboration aims to globally distribute music from contestants of 'The Rap of China 2024.' The initiative will help expand the international reach of Chinese rap artists.

The popular Chinese reality show, produced by iQIYI, has become a cultural phenomenon since its debut, igniting widespread interest in rap music across China. The current season featured notable contestants whose songs will now be released globally under the Universal Music banner.

This strategic partnership also includes invitations for the top finalists to visit renowned global music labels, providing them with unique opportunities for artistic growth and cross-cultural collaborations. Industry leaders believe this alliance will create exceptional musical works that blend diverse cultural influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)