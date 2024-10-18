Left Menu

Universal Music Joins Forces with iQIYI for Global Rap Revolution

Universal Music Greater China (UMGC) forms a strategic alliance with iQIYI to distribute music from 'The Rap of China 2024' contestants worldwide. The partnership offers contestants global exposure through UMG's support network, fostering international collaborations and expanding the reach of Chinese rap culture on a global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:18 IST
Universal Music Joins Forces with iQIYI for Global Rap Revolution
  • Country:
  • China

Universal Music Greater China has announced a groundbreaking partnership with leading Chinese online entertainment platform, iQIYI. This collaboration aims to globally distribute music from contestants of 'The Rap of China 2024.' The initiative will help expand the international reach of Chinese rap artists.

The popular Chinese reality show, produced by iQIYI, has become a cultural phenomenon since its debut, igniting widespread interest in rap music across China. The current season featured notable contestants whose songs will now be released globally under the Universal Music banner.

This strategic partnership also includes invitations for the top finalists to visit renowned global music labels, providing them with unique opportunities for artistic growth and cross-cultural collaborations. Industry leaders believe this alliance will create exceptional musical works that blend diverse cultural influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024