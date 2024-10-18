Sandra Bernhard Joins 'Marty Supreme' Cast in a Humorous Cameo

In a thrilling update for the forthcoming film 'Marty Supreme', Sandra Bernhard, the acclaimed actor and comedian, has been confirmed for a cameo role. The film, under the direction of Josh Safdie and produced by A24, features Timothee Chalamet as the lead, with other notable actors including Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler, The Creator, and Odessa A'zion. This casting scoop was first reported by Deadline.

Bernhard is set to play the role of a neighbour and confidante to a character portrayed by Fran Drescher, adding a comedic dimension to the film. The casting news fuels growing excitement for 'Marty Supreme'. The film draws its inspiration from the fascinating life of Marty Reisman, a key figure in the 1950s ping pong circuit known for his flamboyant playing style.

Reisman was a celebrated athlete, securing US Men's Singles Championships in both 1958 and 1960, amongst over 20 other titles. The screenplay, a collaborative creation by Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, is expected to offer a vivid portrayal of Reisman's intriguing personality and career, as per Deadline's insights.

Moreover, Sandra Bernhard has recently completed filming for Disney+'s 'Percy Jackson and The Olympians', appeared in Netflix's 'Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution', and starred in 'Babes', directed by Pamela Adlon. Her popular roles include Nancy Bartlett Thomas on the classic sitcom 'Roseanne' and Nurse Judy Kubrak in FX's 'Pose'. (ANI)

