Left Menu

Boosting Tourism Through Infrastructure and the Indian Hospitality Boom

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the crucial role of infrastructure projects like expressways in boosting tourism and creating jobs. Speaking at a conference, Gadkari and experts discussed the vitality of the hospitality industry, highlighting wedding tourism and the need for digital transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 18-10-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:11 IST
Boosting Tourism Through Infrastructure and the Indian Hospitality Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted on Friday how infrastructure projects, such as new expressways and facilities at tourist sites, are crucial to enhancing tourism and generating employment.

Addressing a conference organized by the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) in Goa, Gadkari emphasized the essential role of the hospitality sector in driving economic growth. His message underscored ongoing efforts to develop 18 tourist destinations, with many nearing completion, poised to further strengthen tourism.

Key figures in the hospitality sector discussed current trends, with Mugdha Sinha, Director General of Tourism, advocating for a strategic push to make India a leading wedding tourism destination. The conference also touched upon the industry's shift towards digitalization, as highlighted by Chander Baljee of Royal Orchid Hotels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024