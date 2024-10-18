Boosting Tourism Through Infrastructure and the Indian Hospitality Boom

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted on Friday how infrastructure projects, such as new expressways and facilities at tourist sites, are crucial to enhancing tourism and generating employment.

Addressing a conference organized by the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) in Goa, Gadkari emphasized the essential role of the hospitality sector in driving economic growth. His message underscored ongoing efforts to develop 18 tourist destinations, with many nearing completion, poised to further strengthen tourism.

Key figures in the hospitality sector discussed current trends, with Mugdha Sinha, Director General of Tourism, advocating for a strategic push to make India a leading wedding tourism destination. The conference also touched upon the industry's shift towards digitalization, as highlighted by Chander Baljee of Royal Orchid Hotels.

(With inputs from agencies.)