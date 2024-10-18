Left Menu

Glimpses of Grandeur: Narayan Jewellers at Femina Miss India 2024

Narayan Jewellers showcased their exquisite craftsmanship at the Femina Miss India 2024 pageant. Three unique crowns, representing India's cultural heritage, were crafted for the winners. The jeweller, led by Dr. Ketan and Jatin Chokshi, is revered for blending traditional artistry with modern aesthetics, establishing a legacy of excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:53 IST
In a dazzling culmination of elegance and allure, the Femina Miss India 2024 pageant spotlighted Narayan Jewellers as its official crown and jewels partner, bringing a timeless touch to the event's grandeur.

Narayan Jewellers, a Vadodara-based luxury brand, stood at the forefront by crafting three magnificent crowns symbolising India's rich cultural diversity for winners Ms. Nikita Porwal, Ms. Rekha Panday, and Ms. Aayushi Dholakia. With designs inspired by traditional Indian art and crafted in 18kt gold, these crowns were adorned with rare diamonds and gemstones.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Ketan and Jatin Chokshi, the jewellery house continues to merge traditional craftsmanship with modern sensibility, cementing their position as a leader in the luxury design industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

