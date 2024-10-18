Glimpses of Grandeur: Narayan Jewellers at Femina Miss India 2024

In a dazzling culmination of elegance and allure, the Femina Miss India 2024 pageant spotlighted Narayan Jewellers as its official crown and jewels partner, bringing a timeless touch to the event's grandeur.

Narayan Jewellers, a Vadodara-based luxury brand, stood at the forefront by crafting three magnificent crowns symbolising India's rich cultural diversity for winners Ms. Nikita Porwal, Ms. Rekha Panday, and Ms. Aayushi Dholakia. With designs inspired by traditional Indian art and crafted in 18kt gold, these crowns were adorned with rare diamonds and gemstones.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Ketan and Jatin Chokshi, the jewellery house continues to merge traditional craftsmanship with modern sensibility, cementing their position as a leader in the luxury design industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)