Temple Entry Controversy Sparks Political Row

Maharashtra MP Shrikant Shinde caused controversy by entering the sanctum sanctorum of Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple despite a ban. This sparked a political clash as the Congress accused the government of VIP favoritism, leading to an official investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain/Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:52 IST
Shrikant Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra MP Shrikant Shinde has found himself at the center of a storm after entering the sanctum sanctorum of Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, despite a ban in place for nearly a year. The incident has led to a political clash, with the Congress party expressing outrage over VIP access while ordinary devotees endure long waits for their turn.

In response, Shinde dismissed the allegations, claiming that the opposition has an aversion to temple visits and criticized their objections as unnecessary. Meanwhile, temple sources confirmed that Shinde was accompanied by his wife and others when he made the prohibited entry on Thursday evening.

Following the uproar, Ujjain district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, who chairs the temple committee, described Shinde's entry as unauthorized and announced an investigation into the breach. Measures will be taken against those responsible, ensuring adherence to regulations at one of India's prominent 'jyotirlinga' shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

