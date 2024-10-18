Temple Entry Controversy Sparks Political Row
Maharashtra MP Shrikant Shinde caused controversy by entering the sanctum sanctorum of Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple despite a ban. This sparked a political clash as the Congress accused the government of VIP favoritism, leading to an official investigation into the incident.
Maharashtra MP Shrikant Shinde has found himself at the center of a storm after entering the sanctum sanctorum of Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, despite a ban in place for nearly a year. The incident has led to a political clash, with the Congress party expressing outrage over VIP access while ordinary devotees endure long waits for their turn.
In response, Shinde dismissed the allegations, claiming that the opposition has an aversion to temple visits and criticized their objections as unnecessary. Meanwhile, temple sources confirmed that Shinde was accompanied by his wife and others when he made the prohibited entry on Thursday evening.
Following the uproar, Ujjain district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, who chairs the temple committee, described Shinde's entry as unauthorized and announced an investigation into the breach. Measures will be taken against those responsible, ensuring adherence to regulations at one of India's prominent 'jyotirlinga' shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva.
