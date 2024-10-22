Annu Kapoor: A Patriotic Heart in Bollywood

Veteran Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor, renowned for his compelling performances, has once again reiterated his steadfast loyalty to India. In an emotionally charged interview with ANI, Kapoor candidly expressed his heartfelt 'deshbhakti', highlighting that despite being married to an American, he has never considered acquiring US citizenship.

With his voice cracking with emotion, Kapoor shared, "My wife and my three kids are American. They are not related to this country. I do not impose my patriotism on them. I have never applied for a green card or US citizenship. My commitment to India remains unchanged, whatever may come." His deep-rooted patriotism resonates through his words as he declared he would rather die than take another country's passport.

Beyond his personal beliefs, Kapoor continues to leave an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape with remarkable performances in films such as 'Hum', 'Ram Lakhan', and 'Aitraaz'. In 2012, his stellar role in 'Vicky Donor' earned him a prestigious National Award. His latest endeavor, 'The Signature', features a star-studded cast including Anupam Kher and Mahima Chaudhry.

