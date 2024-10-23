Left Menu

Suriya Praises Bollywood's 'Singham Again' Expansion

Suriya, who starred in the original Tamil 'Singam' series, applauds Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn for expanding the 'Singham' franchise in Hindi. With new instalments and a copverse including popular actors, 'Singham Again' connects to the Ramayana and promises more thrilling moments, releasing this Diwali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 16:48 IST
Suriya Praises Bollywood's 'Singham Again' Expansion
Ajay Devgn (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Suriya, acclaimed actor from the original Tamil 'Singam' series, has commended Bollywood director Rohit Shetty and star Ajay Devgn for their successful expansion of the 'Singham' franchise within the Hindi cinema ambit. The franchise's growth reflects its transformation into an expansive copverse, incorporating beloved figures like Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.

Suriya shared his excitement about the Hindi adaptation's resonance with audiences, noting the widespread recognition of his role across India. He expressed pride in the mutual respect from Bollywood legends like Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar, who continue to recreate and honor their scripts.

Anticipation for 'Singham Again,' a film that draws parallels with the Ramayana, is mounting. Scheduled for a Diwali release on November 1, the film, along with Suriya's upcoming 'Kanguva', promises to deliver unforgettable cinematic moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024