Suriya Praises Bollywood's 'Singham Again' Expansion

Suriya, acclaimed actor from the original Tamil 'Singam' series, has commended Bollywood director Rohit Shetty and star Ajay Devgn for their successful expansion of the 'Singham' franchise within the Hindi cinema ambit. The franchise's growth reflects its transformation into an expansive copverse, incorporating beloved figures like Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.

Suriya shared his excitement about the Hindi adaptation's resonance with audiences, noting the widespread recognition of his role across India. He expressed pride in the mutual respect from Bollywood legends like Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar, who continue to recreate and honor their scripts.

Anticipation for 'Singham Again,' a film that draws parallels with the Ramayana, is mounting. Scheduled for a Diwali release on November 1, the film, along with Suriya's upcoming 'Kanguva', promises to deliver unforgettable cinematic moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)