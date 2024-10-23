Suriya Praises Bollywood's 'Singham Again' Expansion
Suriya, who starred in the original Tamil 'Singam' series, applauds Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn for expanding the 'Singham' franchise in Hindi. With new instalments and a copverse including popular actors, 'Singham Again' connects to the Ramayana and promises more thrilling moments, releasing this Diwali.
- Country:
- India
Suriya, acclaimed actor from the original Tamil 'Singam' series, has commended Bollywood director Rohit Shetty and star Ajay Devgn for their successful expansion of the 'Singham' franchise within the Hindi cinema ambit. The franchise's growth reflects its transformation into an expansive copverse, incorporating beloved figures like Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.
Suriya shared his excitement about the Hindi adaptation's resonance with audiences, noting the widespread recognition of his role across India. He expressed pride in the mutual respect from Bollywood legends like Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar, who continue to recreate and honor their scripts.
Anticipation for 'Singham Again,' a film that draws parallels with the Ramayana, is mounting. Scheduled for a Diwali release on November 1, the film, along with Suriya's upcoming 'Kanguva', promises to deliver unforgettable cinematic moments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bollywood Stars Kajol and Rani Mukerji Embrace Festive Spirit at Durga Puja
Remembering Industrial Icon Ratan Tata and His Bollywood Foray
Bollywood Icons Pay Tribute to Ratan Tata's Timeless Legacy
Bollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute to Ratan Tata’s Inspiring Legacy
Bollywood Stars Light Up Delhi: 'Singham Again' Cast Performs Ravan Dahan