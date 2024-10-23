Hong Kong's Ancient Giants Unearthed

For the first time, officials in Hong Kong have uncovered dinosaur fossils on a remote, uninhabited island that forms part of the city's UNESCO Global Geopark.

Preliminary examinations by experts have identified the fossils as belonging to a large dinosaur from the Cretaceous period, dated between 145 million and 66 million years ago. Further scientific analysis is needed to determine the specific species.

Speculation suggests the dinosaur died and was initially buried in sand and gravel, later surfaced by a major flood, and buried again in its discovery site. In March, the conservation department reported a sedimentary rock likely containing vertebrate fossils to the Antiquities and Monuments Office. The Hong Kong government has enlisted mainland Chinese experts to further investigate and excavate on Port Island, which is now closed to the public until further notice.

The fossils are set to go on display at the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre starting Friday. Additionally, a public workshop is planned by the end of 2024 to allow observation of fossil preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)