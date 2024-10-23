Diwali Detentions: Tensions Erupt at Jamia University

In a tense atmosphere at Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi Police detained several students during Diwali celebrations on Wednesday. This action followed a scuffle during a similar event the night before, leading the university to withhold permission for further festivities.

Approximately 30-40 students affiliated with the ABVP gathered outside despite the lack of clearance. Police intervened, using mild force when participants refused to disperse. The incident has drawn criticism from the Association of Minorities, who expressed concerns over alleged surging attacks on minority students.

In response to these events, police maintained a heightened presence around the campus. Disgruntled students planned another celebration, arguing for the university to permit diverse festival celebrations. The ABVP announced plans to lodge a police complaint, citing inadequate safety measures by the university.

