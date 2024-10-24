Unity in Stride: Tawang International Marathon's Success

Arunachal Pradesh celebrated United Nations Day by hosting the second Tawang International Marathon, a significant global event, in Tawang town. Organized by the state government and the Indian Army, this year's marathon drew 4,580 participants from 27 states and 10 foreign countries, including 1,199 women.

The marathon witnessed participation from an 80-year-old runner from Mumbai, underscoring its appeal across all age groups. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, alongside military officials, participated to emphasize the event's spirit of unity. The marathon, held at 10,000 feet, showcased beautiful Tawang and boosted tourism and local economy.

Providing participants with breathtaking views of Tawang's landscape, the marathon became a significant cultural and economic boon for the region, particularly benefiting tourism and hospitality sectors. It solidified the area's status as an adventure destination and highlighted local traditions, cementing Tawang on the global marathon map.

