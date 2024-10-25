Boy George's Artwork Captures Stardom's Essence
Boy George debuts a new art collection, 'Fame', featuring depictions of music legends and a self-portrait. The Netherlands joins Eurovision 2025 while Joost Klein declines. A rare typescript of 'The Little Prince' is up for sale. Beyoncé supports Kamala Harris in Houston. Disney's Italian series is blocked in court.
British pop icon Boy George is launching a captivating art collection titled 'Fame'. This limited edition series, which premieres on Friday, explores themes of stardom, featuring portraits of legendary music stars like David Bowie, Madonna, and Prince, alongside a striking self-portrait from George's Culture Club era.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands remains committed to Eurovision 2025 despite a setback involving fan-favorite Joost Klein. Klein, who initially faced disqualification, ultimately chose to turn down an opportunity to participate, Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS confirmed Wednesday night.
In the world of literature, a rare typescript of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's beloved novella, 'The Little Prince', is expected to fetch $1.25 million at an upcoming sale. Alongside these developments, Beyoncé will join Kamala Harris at a significant political rally in Houston, while Disney's crime series faces an unexpected legal block in Italy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
