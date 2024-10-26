Royal Stag Barrel Select Shines at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Short Film Premieres

The Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films platform made a notable mark at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 by premiering two original short films, 'Aloo Bhujia' and 'The Promise'. Emphasizing creativity and originality, the showcase attracted renowned artists and enthusiastic audiences.

With a continued commitment to spotlighting unique narratives, the event featured a panel discussion where industry insiders analyzed short-form cinema's complexities. The festival celebrated distinct filmmaking by honoring exceptional short films under the 'Best Film' category.

Jury members such as Hansal Mehta and Aditi Rao Hydari praised the top contenders, underscoring the festival's aim of nurturing budding talent. The event further enriched the cinematic landscape by offering upcoming filmmakers opportunities to share their visions.

(With inputs from agencies.)