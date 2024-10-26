Left Menu

Royal Stag Barrel Select Shines at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Short Film Premieres

Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films premiered two original shorts at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024. The platform has pioneered a vibrant ecosystem for short-form cinema, fostering connections between creators and audiences. Prestigious jury members recognized top films, highlighting the festival's dedication to unique storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 10:39 IST
Royal Stag Barrel Select Shines at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Short Film Premieres
  • Country:
  • India

The Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films platform made a notable mark at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 by premiering two original short films, 'Aloo Bhujia' and 'The Promise'. Emphasizing creativity and originality, the showcase attracted renowned artists and enthusiastic audiences.

With a continued commitment to spotlighting unique narratives, the event featured a panel discussion where industry insiders analyzed short-form cinema's complexities. The festival celebrated distinct filmmaking by honoring exceptional short films under the 'Best Film' category.

Jury members such as Hansal Mehta and Aditi Rao Hydari praised the top contenders, underscoring the festival's aim of nurturing budding talent. The event further enriched the cinematic landscape by offering upcoming filmmakers opportunities to share their visions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024