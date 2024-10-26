A Tribute to Kanaka Raju: The Cultural Icon of Gussadi Dance

Renowned Gussadi dance master and Padma Shri recipient Kanaka Raju has passed away in the Komram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana. The distinguished cultural icon died at the age of 83 due to age-related ailments, official sources confirmed.

Raju's funeral is scheduled to take place in Marlavai village on Saturday, with directives from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to conduct the proceedings with state honors. Raju's contributions to the folk dance of Telangana have left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of the region.

The legacy of Kanaka Raju, who established a school to teach the celebrated Gussadi dance, continues to resonate across the state. His accolades include the prestigious Padma Shri, awarded in 2021 for his dedication to cultural preservation. Notable figures, including Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and BRS working president K T Rama Rao, have expressed their condolences over his passing.

