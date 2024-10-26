Left Menu

Citadel: Honey Bunny - A New Era of Spy Drama with a Heartwarming Twist

'Citadel: Honey Bunny', directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, is a distinct spy thriller set in a fictional universe. It explores a unique narrative combining espionage with romance, featuring Bunny and Honey as protagonists. The series debuts on Prime Video with stars Dhawan and Samantha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 16:14 IST
Citadel: Honey Bunny - A New Era of Spy Drama with a Heartwarming Twist
Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are taking a bold step with their latest project, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. Unlike their previous hit series 'The Family Man', this new show delves into a fictional universe of global espionage, unbounded by governmental ties.

The series, part of the larger 'Citadel' franchise, emphasizes a unique blend of action and romance, with a narrative following the high-stakes life of Bunny and Honey, portrayed by stars Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The story explores themes of love and danger as past and present collide in their efforts to protect their daughter.

Despite some viewers drawing parallels with 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith', the creators insist on its originality. As the series prepares to debut on November 7 on Prime Video, expectations are high for this fresh take on the spy genre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024