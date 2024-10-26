Citadel: Honey Bunny - A New Era of Spy Drama with a Heartwarming Twist

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are taking a bold step with their latest project, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. Unlike their previous hit series 'The Family Man', this new show delves into a fictional universe of global espionage, unbounded by governmental ties.

The series, part of the larger 'Citadel' franchise, emphasizes a unique blend of action and romance, with a narrative following the high-stakes life of Bunny and Honey, portrayed by stars Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The story explores themes of love and danger as past and present collide in their efforts to protect their daughter.

Despite some viewers drawing parallels with 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith', the creators insist on its originality. As the series prepares to debut on November 7 on Prime Video, expectations are high for this fresh take on the spy genre.

(With inputs from agencies.)