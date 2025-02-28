Shikhar Dhawan Hails Shubman Gill's Class and Rohit Sharma's Mentorship

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has praised Shubman Gill's batting skills, describing his style as both classy and elegant. Dhawan also commended Rohit Sharma for his mentorship of younger players. He reflected on Harshit Rana's opportunity amidst Jasprit Bumrah's absence, underscoring Gill's influence as a consistent and professional opening batter for India.

"Shubman Gill's batting is simply delightful; it's classy with a touch of elegance, and his consistency sets him apart," Dhawan shared on Star Sports. Gill recently secured an unbeaten score of 101 against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy's opener. Dhawan is impressed with the new crop of Indian cricketers who comprehend their roles well and deliver consistent performances.

Moreover, Dhawan highlighted the significant role of Rohit Sharma in shaping the skills of young cricketers. "Rohit enjoys engaging with younger players and shares his extensive experience with them, guiding them on gameplay in various situations," Dhawan noted. He also discussed the chance that Harshit Rana has to display his skills in Bumrah's absence, noting it as a prime learning period.

Dhawan believes that Rana, with his passion and aggression, has the right attributes to seize this opportunity, especially with guidance from seasoned players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He expressed optimism regarding India's performance in the ICC Champions Trophy, with young talents like Gill and Rana stepping up amidst experienced guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)