Madhuri Dixit Transforms in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Madhuri Dixit is set to appear in an unprecedented role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', sharing her enthusiasm for working with director Anees Bazmee. She's eager to explore new facets of her acting, alongside a stellar cast including Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. The film premieres this Diwali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:44 IST
Madhuri Dixit, Anees Bazmee (Image Source: Instagram@madhuridixitnene, aneesbazmee). Image Credit: ANI
Madhuri Dixit is poised to mesmerize audiences with a unique portrayal in the forthcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Speaking with ANI, Dixit conveyed her excitement about stepping into Anees Bazmee's cinematic world, highlighting the thrill of playing an unfamiliar character under his direction.

"I am stepping into a very different role," Dixit revealed. "This character allowed me to venture into uncharted territories, offering both thrills and excitement. Collaborating with Anees has been a delight, supported by an incredible cast including Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and more," she added. Sharing her fondness for the previous films, she remarked, "I've always admired the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise. When Anees ji proposed this intriguing storyline, I couldn't resist the offer."

The esteemed actress, who entered Bollywood with 'Abodh' alongside Tapas Pal, earned acclaim despite the film's lukewarm reception, later soaring to stardom with hits like 'Tezaab', 'Ram Lakhan', and 'Khalnayak'.

Reflecting on her illustrious journey, Dixit commented, "Having partnered with leading directors and scripts was a privilege. Embracing roles that emphasized strong, empowered women was a deliberate choice, a step I believe paved the way for others in the industry." She voiced optimism for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', stating the film promises to entertain audiences this Diwali.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' continues its unique blend of horror and comedy, featuring stars like Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. With an anticipated premiere on November 1, it faces competition from Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' at the Diwali box office. (ANI)

