Ilia Topuria Retains UFC Featherweight Title with Knockout Win

In a thrilling bout at UFC 308, Ilia Topuria overcame early challenges to secure a third-round knockout victory against Max Holloway, thereby retaining the UFC featherweight title. The fight, held at Etihad Arena on Saturday, initially saw Topuria struggle to manage distance, but he eventually found his rhythm and controlled the match.

Throughout the fight, Holloway, a former featherweight champion, utilized a dynamic array of strikes to keep Topuria at arm's length. Nonetheless, Topuria's powerful right hand was consistently a significant threat. It was this same right hand, followed by a decisive left, that sealed Holloway's fate, leading to the referee intervention.

Meanwhile, the co-main event saw undefeated Khamzat Chimaev deliver a dominant performance in grappling to submit former champion Robert Whittaker. Chimaev showcased his superior wrestling abilities, quickly taking down Whittaker and winning by submission with a face crank, setting his sights on a future title shot.

