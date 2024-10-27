Left Menu

Ilia Topuria Retains UFC Featherweight Title with Knockout Win

Ilia Topuria successfully defended his UFC featherweight title by defeating Max Holloway with a third-round knockout at UFC 308. Holloway put up a strong defense but was ultimately overpowered. Additionally, Khamzat Chimaev won his middleweight bout by submitting Robert Whittaker in the first round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 03:03 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 03:03 IST
Ilia Topuria Retains UFC Featherweight Title with Knockout Win

In a thrilling bout at UFC 308, Ilia Topuria overcame early challenges to secure a third-round knockout victory against Max Holloway, thereby retaining the UFC featherweight title. The fight, held at Etihad Arena on Saturday, initially saw Topuria struggle to manage distance, but he eventually found his rhythm and controlled the match.

Throughout the fight, Holloway, a former featherweight champion, utilized a dynamic array of strikes to keep Topuria at arm's length. Nonetheless, Topuria's powerful right hand was consistently a significant threat. It was this same right hand, followed by a decisive left, that sealed Holloway's fate, leading to the referee intervention.

Meanwhile, the co-main event saw undefeated Khamzat Chimaev deliver a dominant performance in grappling to submit former champion Robert Whittaker. Chimaev showcased his superior wrestling abilities, quickly taking down Whittaker and winning by submission with a face crank, setting his sights on a future title shot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024