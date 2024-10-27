Earthen Lamps: A Fiery Revival of Craftsmanship
The resurgence of earthen lamps or diyas is sparking new hope for young potters, reviving a near-extinct tradition. Driven by sustainable trends and Deepotsav celebrations, artisans like Sachin and Rajesh Prajapati are embracing pottery as a career, aided by technology advancements and governmental support.
The art of crafting earthen lamps is witnessing a fervent revival, offering renewed hope for young artisans. This resurgence is particularly significant as the tradition was on the cusp of fading away.
Large-scale Deepotsav celebrations and the sustainable living trend are key drivers behind the growing demand, empowering a new generation like Sachin and Rajesh Prajapati to explore pottery as a promising career.
While technological advancements are modernizing the craft, governmental initiatives like the 'Mati Kala Board' provide vital support, ensuring the tradition thrives in contemporary settings.
