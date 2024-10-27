Celebrating 35 Years of Johannesburg Pride: March for LGBTQ+ Rights

Hundreds of people gathered in Johannesburg on Saturday to celebrate 35 years of Pride Johannesburg, a pivotal annual event advocating for the LGBTQ+ community's equal rights.

The march, held in the Sandton district, was not only a vibrant display but also a platform to address pressing issues like the discrimination the community continues to face, despite South Africa's progressive legal landscape.

Participants like Alice Mpholo and Bruce Conway highlighted the day's significance in both celebrating and pushing for broader acceptance and protection of LGBTQ+ rights across the continent, where many still fear persecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)