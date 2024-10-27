Ayodhya's Spectacular Deepotsav: An Eco-Friendly Celebration of Faith
The Yogi Adityanath administration in Uttar Pradesh is preparing for its eighth Deepotsav in Ayodhya, marking the first Diwali at the newly constructed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. This year's festival emphasizes environmental consciousness, featuring eco-friendly lamps and decorations, with aims of setting a world record for lighting Diyas.
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for the eighth edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya, marking a historic Diwali at the newly built Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. With an aim to light up 25 to 28 lakh lamps along the banks of the Saryu River, the event promises to set a new world record.
In a bid to prioritize environmental consciousness, special eco-friendly lamps designed to minimize soot and carbon emissions will be used to illuminate the temple. The Ram temple complex will feature intricate floral decorations, with specific sections assigned varying responsibilities to ensure a grand display.
Overall operations, including lighting and decorations, are overseen by Ashu Shukla, a retired Bihar IG. The celebration not only highlights religious significance but also underscores a commitment to environmental stewardship. The temple will be open for extended hours during the festival, projecting Ayodhya's Deepawali as a global spectacle.
