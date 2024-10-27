Kites Take Flight for Mental Health Awareness at Cape Town Festival
The Cape Town International Kite Festival marks its 30th year in South Africa, combining vibrant kite displays with a mission to support mental health. The event attracts participants globally, highlighting designs from dragons to skydivers, and serves as a fundraiser for Cape Mental Health, especially during COVID-19 challenges.
The annual Cape Town International Kite Festival, now in its 30th year, saw enthusiasts gather at the beach to celebrate and raise awareness for mental health. The event draws participants from countries such as the United States and Tunisia.
Kite enthusiasts displayed an array of designs, including fantastical creatures and innovative shapes, captivating onlookers with sky-high artistry. The festival emphasizes its role as a significant fundraiser for Cape Mental Health, providing free counseling services in the region.
Amid October's mental health focus in South Africa, organizer Barbara Meyer highlighted the event's significance. Reflecting on the pandemic's impact, she noted increased mental health challenges and the critical support offered through such initiatives.
