Left Menu

Kites Take Flight for Mental Health Awareness at Cape Town Festival

The Cape Town International Kite Festival marks its 30th year in South Africa, combining vibrant kite displays with a mission to support mental health. The event attracts participants globally, highlighting designs from dragons to skydivers, and serves as a fundraiser for Cape Mental Health, especially during COVID-19 challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 27-10-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:23 IST
Kites Take Flight for Mental Health Awareness at Cape Town Festival

The annual Cape Town International Kite Festival, now in its 30th year, saw enthusiasts gather at the beach to celebrate and raise awareness for mental health. The event draws participants from countries such as the United States and Tunisia.

Kite enthusiasts displayed an array of designs, including fantastical creatures and innovative shapes, captivating onlookers with sky-high artistry. The festival emphasizes its role as a significant fundraiser for Cape Mental Health, providing free counseling services in the region.

Amid October's mental health focus in South Africa, organizer Barbara Meyer highlighted the event's significance. Reflecting on the pandemic's impact, she noted increased mental health challenges and the critical support offered through such initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024