Paul Mescal's Gladiatorial Debut: Facing Denzel Washington

Paul Mescal, who is soon to grace the screen in Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator II,' opened up about his experience working with acting legend Denzel Washington. As reported by Deadline, Mescal found it challenging yet exhilarating as he navigated scenes alongside the Academy Award-winning actor, comparing the experience to facing a rhinoceros in the Colosseum.

The upcoming epic historical action film, a sequel to the 2000 blockbuster 'Gladiator,' features a star-studded cast including Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington. Nielsen and Derek Jacobi are returning to reprise their iconic roles. During an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show,' Mescal discussed his initial nerves and excitement about meeting Washington on set.

Mescal humorously recounted his attempts to introduce himself to Washington, describing his hesitation on the first day. Ultimately, Mescal mustered the courage, leading to a memorable meeting. During their encounter, Washington jested about Mescal's physical transformation for the film, humorously advising him to stop working out. Despite the intense preparation, which Mescal found fun yet demanding, the outcome impressed Washington, who praised Mescal's outstanding performance.

