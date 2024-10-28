Julia Roberts: A Journey Through Iconic Roles

As Julia Roberts marks another milestone in her life, we delve into her illustrious filmography, reminiscing on the roles that have cemented her status as a cinematic icon. Roberts' journey through Hollywood includes unforgettable performances, each underscoring her versatility and everlasting charm.

The 1990 romantic comedy 'Pretty Woman' catapulted Roberts to stardom with her portrayal of Vivian Ward, a charming escort who wins the heart of a wealthy businessman, played by Richard Gere. Her chemistry with Gere and the film's iconic moments made it a quintessential romantic comedy. Similarly, her role in 'Erin Brockovich' (2000) showcased her range, earning her an Academy Award for her portrayal of a tenacious legal assistant crusading against corporate injustice.

Roberts' ability to pull at heartstrings is evident in 'Notting Hill' (1999), where she plays a famous actress who falls for a humble bookstore owner. Her performance in 'Steel Magnolias' (1989) earned her an Oscar nomination, depicting a young woman battling diabetes amidst themes of friendship and loss. Roberts brought her signature charisma to star-studded films like 'Ocean's Eleven' (2001) and engaged audiences with her role in 'August: Osage County' (2013), delivering intense and gripping performances.

