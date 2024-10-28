Left Menu

Go Dharmic's 'Be The Light' Diwali Gala Shines at Westminster

The first Diwali Gala hosted by Go Dharmic took place in Westminster, embracing the theme 'Be The Light'. Esteemed guests and speakers highlighted Go Dharmic's mission for peace and harmony. The event launched the book 'Ahimsa: Making Peace with Nature', promoting global non-violence. Proceeds support Go Dharmic’s initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 28-10-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 11:11 IST
Go Dharmic's 'Be The Light' Diwali Gala Shines at Westminster
  • Country:
  • United States

The historic Diwali Gala, hosted by Go Dharmic at Westminster, marked its debut under the theme 'Be The Light' on October 23, 2024. The distinguished gathering celebrated Diwali with peace, compassion, and non-violence towards all living beings as central messages.

Prominent guests, including Baroness Sandip Verma and Shivani Raja MP, attended the event. A key highlight was the launch of 'Ahimsa: Making Peace with Nature', edited by Go Dharmic founder Hanuman Dass, featuring global climate advocates. The book discusses the principle of Ahimsa in reshaping humanity's interaction with nature.

Go Dharmic's Diwali Gala successfully raised funds for their initiatives, with performances by Bhavik Haria and other artists creating an engaging atmosphere. Speakers emphasized aligning human values with environmental action, spotlighting collective compassion for sustainable living. Proceeds from the book, available via email, support humanitarian and environmental efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024