Go Dharmic's 'Be The Light' Diwali Gala Shines at Westminster

The historic Diwali Gala, hosted by Go Dharmic at Westminster, marked its debut under the theme 'Be The Light' on October 23, 2024. The distinguished gathering celebrated Diwali with peace, compassion, and non-violence towards all living beings as central messages.

Prominent guests, including Baroness Sandip Verma and Shivani Raja MP, attended the event. A key highlight was the launch of 'Ahimsa: Making Peace with Nature', edited by Go Dharmic founder Hanuman Dass, featuring global climate advocates. The book discusses the principle of Ahimsa in reshaping humanity's interaction with nature.

Go Dharmic's Diwali Gala successfully raised funds for their initiatives, with performances by Bhavik Haria and other artists creating an engaging atmosphere. Speakers emphasized aligning human values with environmental action, spotlighting collective compassion for sustainable living. Proceeds from the book, available via email, support humanitarian and environmental efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)