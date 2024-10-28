Left Menu

Unearthing the Deepotsav: Ayodhya's Record-Breaking Plans Amidst Tightened Security

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar has ordered top-notch security measures for Dhanteras and Diwali, emphasizing vigilance, especially in Ayodhya, where the eighth Deepotsav aims to light 28 lakh earthen lamps. Saryu river patrolling, strict social media monitoring, and comprehensive police presence will ensure safety during the celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:34 IST
With the Dhanteras and Diwali festivals fast approaching, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar has rolled out a series of robust security measures across the state, zeroing in on Ayodhya for enhanced vigilance.

The historical city gears up to host its eighth Deepotsav celebration, ambitiously planning to illuminate 28 lakh earthen lamps along the Saryu riverbank to seize a world record along with a special ceremony at the Ram temple.

During a detailed video conference with senior police officials, Kumar stressed on bolstered security, including continuous monitoring of dharamshalas, hotels, and dhabas, alongside rigorous checks at suspicious sites.

Key security protocols include 24/7 police presence at strategic locations and efficient traffic management with designated parking zones. Monitoring on the Saryu river is mandated.

Additionally, the DGP emphasized social media oversight, instructing quick refutation of misinformation, and highlighted the necessity for updated explosive material licenses and stringent inspections. Special attention will be on maintaining public safety from firecrackers and ensuring peace via maximum police deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

