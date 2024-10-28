Left Menu

Gérard Depardieu's Trial Postponement Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

French actor Gérard Depardieu faces trial for alleged sexual assault on a film set. Due to health issues, he will not appear in court, and his lawyer seeks a trial postponement. The case, set against France's ongoing reckoning with sexual violence, has sparked industry and public debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:54 IST
French actor Gérard Depardieu, who is accused of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in 2021, will not attend his trial in Paris due to health problems, his lawyer has said. The high-profile case, which has drawn significant public attention, reflects France's ongoing struggles with addressing sexual violence.

Depardieu, 75, has denied the accusations, which include using violence and coercion during the alleged incidents on the set of 'Les Volets Verts.' His lawyer, Jérémie Assous, stated that doctors have advised against Depardieu's court appearance, prompting a request to delay the trial as the actor wishes to defend himself personally in court.

The allegations against Depardieu are set within a broader context of France grappling with the impact of the #MeToo movement. While many in the film industry have supported Depardieu, victims and feminist groups call for justice, urging protests outside the courthouse as the trial proceedings are set to continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

