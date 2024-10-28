Left Menu

Miraculous Survival: Student Rescued After Selfie Mishap at Mandaragiri Hills

A 19-year-old student named Hamsa was rescued after being trapped for 12 hours when she slipped while taking a selfie near Mandaragiri Hills. The police and emergency services diverted water flow to safely extract her, and she is now stable in the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tumakuru | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:08 IST
Miraculous Survival: Student Rescued After Selfie Mishap at Mandaragiri Hills
Hamsa
  • Country:
  • India

A young woman was miraculously saved after a selfie mishap left her trapped in the rugged terrain above a lake near Mandaragiri Hills, authorities confirmed.

Police and firefighters worked tirelessly for 12 hours to rescue Hamsa, a B Tech student, after she slipped and became wedged between rocks.

Authorities have now put restrictions in place to prevent visitors from approaching the dangerous area and urge the public to exercise caution when visiting the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024