Miraculous Survival: Student Rescued After Selfie Mishap at Mandaragiri Hills
A 19-year-old student named Hamsa was rescued after being trapped for 12 hours when she slipped while taking a selfie near Mandaragiri Hills. The police and emergency services diverted water flow to safely extract her, and she is now stable in the hospital.
A young woman was miraculously saved after a selfie mishap left her trapped in the rugged terrain above a lake near Mandaragiri Hills, authorities confirmed.
Police and firefighters worked tirelessly for 12 hours to rescue Hamsa, a B Tech student, after she slipped and became wedged between rocks.
Authorities have now put restrictions in place to prevent visitors from approaching the dangerous area and urge the public to exercise caution when visiting the site.
