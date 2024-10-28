Left Menu

Trial of Famed Actor Gerard Depardieu Postponed Amid Health Concerns

The trial of renowned French actor Gerard Depardieu, charged with sexual assault against two women on a film set, has been delayed due to his poor health. Depardieu, who denies any wrongdoing, faces significant allegations in France's prominent #MeToo case, highlighting issues within the film industry.

Updated: 28-10-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:50 IST
A French court has delayed the trial of celebrated actor Gerard Depardieu, who faces allegations of sexually assaulting two women on a 2021 film set. The postponement, announced on Monday, allows the 75-year-old actor time to recover from health issues cited by his legal team, including high blood pressure and diabetes complications.

Depardieu, a towering figure in the French film industry, is embroiled in what could become France's most notable #MeToo trial. The actor, known for films like 'Green Card' and 'Cyrano de Bergerac,' has faced several accusations of sexual misconduct, which threaten to overshadow his illustrious career.

Prosecutors allege the assaults occurred during the filming of 'Les Volets Verts' (The Green Shutters), with witnesses reportedly present. Depardieu, who claims innocence, plans to present evidence countering the accusations. If convicted, Depardieu could face severe legal repercussions, including imprisonment and a hefty fine.

