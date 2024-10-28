Trial of Famed Actor Gerard Depardieu Postponed Amid Health Concerns

A French court has delayed the trial of celebrated actor Gerard Depardieu, who faces allegations of sexually assaulting two women on a 2021 film set. The postponement, announced on Monday, allows the 75-year-old actor time to recover from health issues cited by his legal team, including high blood pressure and diabetes complications.

Depardieu, a towering figure in the French film industry, is embroiled in what could become France's most notable #MeToo trial. The actor, known for films like 'Green Card' and 'Cyrano de Bergerac,' has faced several accusations of sexual misconduct, which threaten to overshadow his illustrious career.

Prosecutors allege the assaults occurred during the filming of 'Les Volets Verts' (The Green Shutters), with witnesses reportedly present. Depardieu, who claims innocence, plans to present evidence countering the accusations. If convicted, Depardieu could face severe legal repercussions, including imprisonment and a hefty fine.

