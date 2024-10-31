Left Menu

Spiritual Surge: Chitrakoot's Diwali Devotion

Over 20 lakh devotees converged on Chitrakoot, a town steeped in mythology, for Diwali celebrations. According to local officials, crowds reached up to 30 lakh. Participants engaged in traditional rituals including river bathing and deep-daan. Authorities ensured logistical support during the five-day fair starting on Dhanteras.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Satna | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:54 IST
In an event highlighting the spiritual fervor of Diwali, more than 20 lakh devotees converged on Chitrakoot, situated on the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border. According to Anurag Verma, the collector of Satna, the holy town witnessed footfalls between 25 to 30 lakh during the festival.

Chitrakoot holds mythological significance as the place where Lord Ram spent much of his 14-year exile. Devotees participated in traditional practices such as taking a dip in the Mandakini river and performing the 'deep-daan' ceremony. The five-day mela, beginning on Dhanteras, remains in full swing.

Visitors participating in the event also undertook a 5-km 'parikrama,' a significant portion of which meanders through Chitrakoot. Verma assured that the administration has made comprehensive arrangements to facilitate the spiritual journey of the attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

