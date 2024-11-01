Reviving Voices: The Unsung History of Black American Abolitionists in Britain

In a groundbreaking initiative, Historic England has unveiled the Missing Pieces Project, which recounts the overlooked tales of 19th-century Black American abolitionists who campaigned fervently against racism and slavery. The project aims to highlight these voices that have long been diminished in historical narratives.

Launched on Thursday, the project maps sites throughout Britain and Ireland where at least 50 African American abolitionists delivered lectures between 1833 and 1899. Hannah-Rose Murray, a historian at the University of Suffolk who spearheaded the research, emphasizes that these activists spoke to massive audiences in both rural areas and bustling cities.

Through an interactive online map, the Missing Pieces Project showcases how pivotal figures like Frederick Douglass and Henry Box Brown were in the anti-slavery movement. Their engagements with various societal segments are now recognized as powerful testimonies to Black life and activism during their era.

