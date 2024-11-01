Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Diwali Festivities in West Bengal

Three children lost their lives, and two others were critically injured in Howrah district, West Bengal, following a fire ignited by firecrackers during Diwali celebrations. The accident occurred in Uluberia Municipality, engulfing a house in flames. Local authorities are investigating the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-11-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:22 IST
Tragedy Strikes Diwali Festivities in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three young lives were tragically lost in West Bengal's Howrah district when a fire ignited by Diwali firecrackers claimed their lives.

This heartbreaking incident occurred in ward number 27 of Uluberia Municipality, where children were celebrating the festival.

The fire not only ended in tragedy but also cast a somber shadow over local celebrations as authorities continue to investigate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024