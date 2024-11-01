Tragedy Strikes Diwali Festivities in West Bengal
Three children lost their lives, and two others were critically injured in Howrah district, West Bengal, following a fire ignited by firecrackers during Diwali celebrations. The accident occurred in Uluberia Municipality, engulfing a house in flames. Local authorities are investigating the tragic incident.
Three young lives were tragically lost in West Bengal's Howrah district when a fire ignited by Diwali firecrackers claimed their lives.
This heartbreaking incident occurred in ward number 27 of Uluberia Municipality, where children were celebrating the festival.
The fire not only ended in tragedy but also cast a somber shadow over local celebrations as authorities continue to investigate.
