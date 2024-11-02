Celebrities Bring E.T. Back to Life with Stunning Halloween Costumes

In a cosmic Halloween spectacle, Heidi Klum and Janelle Monáe resurrected E.T., each bringing their star power and creativity to two opposite coasts. Klum channeled the 1982 classic with her rendition of the iconic alien, complete with animatronic features mirroring the alien's original movie appearance.

Monáe, meanwhile, added her unique spin, stepping onto the red carpet first in a short, stubby alien suit, then later in an elegant tuxedo ensemble, complete with a dancing finale. Both stars, known for their extravagant costume choices, reveled in their roles as 'Hallo-queens' while sharing the Halloween spotlight.

The vivid displays sparked friendly debate and admiration from fans and media alike, concluding with Monáe's homage to E.T.'s famous bicycle scene from the Steven Spielberg film, which she shared on social media. Despite their rivalry, the stars celebrated their love for E.T. and each other.

(With inputs from agencies.)