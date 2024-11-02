Left Menu

Celebrities Bring E.T. Back to Life with Stunning Halloween Costumes

Heidi Klum and Janelle Monáe wowed Halloween partygoers by dressing as E.T., transforming the iconic character with unique interpretations. Klum replicated E.T.'s look from the 1982 movie, while Monáe opted for a custom twist, debuting two versions. Their costumes, revealed on opposite coasts, highlighted their competitive yet friendly rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 02-11-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 13:18 IST
In a cosmic Halloween spectacle, Heidi Klum and Janelle Monáe resurrected E.T., each bringing their star power and creativity to two opposite coasts. Klum channeled the 1982 classic with her rendition of the iconic alien, complete with animatronic features mirroring the alien's original movie appearance.

Monáe, meanwhile, added her unique spin, stepping onto the red carpet first in a short, stubby alien suit, then later in an elegant tuxedo ensemble, complete with a dancing finale. Both stars, known for their extravagant costume choices, reveled in their roles as 'Hallo-queens' while sharing the Halloween spotlight.

The vivid displays sparked friendly debate and admiration from fans and media alike, concluding with Monáe's homage to E.T.'s famous bicycle scene from the Steven Spielberg film, which she shared on social media. Despite their rivalry, the stars celebrated their love for E.T. and each other.

