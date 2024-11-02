Latest Headlines in Entertainment: Legal Battles, TV Dramas, and More
The latest entertainment news covers various stories: U.S. prosecutors countered Sean 'Diddy' Combs' claims about evidence leaks, Comcast considers spinning off cable networks amid cable TV decline, 'Squid Game' creator teases an engaging Season 2, and Ed Sheeran wins a copyright appeal over 'Thinking Out Loud'.
U.S. prosecutors have dismissed claims made by Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who alleged that leaked evidence was used to weaken his defense in a criminal sex trafficking case. Combs asserted that a 2016 video was among the materials improperly leaked to the public.
Comcast announced it is contemplating spinning off its cable networks, including CNBC and MSNBC, in response to a decline in traditional TV viewing. As streaming preferences rise, Comcast seeks expansion opportunities for its Peacock streaming service.
'Squid Game' series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk promises a more captivating Season 2 with an expanded cast. Additionally, after securing victory in a legal battle, Ed Sheeran expressed relief over the dismissal of copyright claims against his song 'Thinking Out Loud'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Star-Studded Galas and Tragic Losses: Latest in Entertainment
Celebrities Shine, Fans Mourn: Latest in Entertainment
Formovie Cinema EDGE: Revolutionizing Home Entertainment with Cutting-Edge Technology
Media Titans Battle AI Startups Over Copyright Infringements
Heartache and Honors: Entertainment World Shakes with Liam Payne's Passing