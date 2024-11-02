Latest Headlines in Entertainment: Legal Battles, TV Dramas, and More

U.S. prosecutors have dismissed claims made by Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who alleged that leaked evidence was used to weaken his defense in a criminal sex trafficking case. Combs asserted that a 2016 video was among the materials improperly leaked to the public.

Comcast announced it is contemplating spinning off its cable networks, including CNBC and MSNBC, in response to a decline in traditional TV viewing. As streaming preferences rise, Comcast seeks expansion opportunities for its Peacock streaming service.

'Squid Game' series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk promises a more captivating Season 2 with an expanded cast. Additionally, after securing victory in a legal battle, Ed Sheeran expressed relief over the dismissal of copyright claims against his song 'Thinking Out Loud'.

