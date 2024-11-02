Left Menu

Latest Headlines in Entertainment: Legal Battles, TV Dramas, and More

The latest entertainment news covers various stories: U.S. prosecutors countered Sean 'Diddy' Combs' claims about evidence leaks, Comcast considers spinning off cable networks amid cable TV decline, 'Squid Game' creator teases an engaging Season 2, and Ed Sheeran wins a copyright appeal over 'Thinking Out Loud'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. prosecutors have dismissed claims made by Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who alleged that leaked evidence was used to weaken his defense in a criminal sex trafficking case. Combs asserted that a 2016 video was among the materials improperly leaked to the public.

Comcast announced it is contemplating spinning off its cable networks, including CNBC and MSNBC, in response to a decline in traditional TV viewing. As streaming preferences rise, Comcast seeks expansion opportunities for its Peacock streaming service.

'Squid Game' series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk promises a more captivating Season 2 with an expanded cast. Additionally, after securing victory in a legal battle, Ed Sheeran expressed relief over the dismissal of copyright claims against his song 'Thinking Out Loud'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

