Kamala Harris Shocks with SNL Cameo Days Before Election
Vice President Kamala Harris surprised viewers with a cameo on Saturday Night Live, appearing alongside Maya Rudolph, who portrays her, just days before the election. The unannounced visit was intended to generate buzz and reach a nationwide audience ahead of voting. Comedian John Mulaney hosted the episode.
- Country:
- United States
Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' shortly before the election. During the cold open, she played herself opposite Maya Rudolph, who portrays her on the show. The two engaged in a humorous exchange, which was met with enthusiastic cheers from the audience.
Harris's unannounced New York visit aimed to capture a national audience ahead of Election Day. She made a brief campaign stop in Charlotte before diverting to New York, where she arrived at 30 Rockefeller Plaza just in time for a quick rehearsal before the live broadcast.
The show's host, John Mulaney, kept the focus away from politics after Harris's cameo. The episode also featured singer Chappell Roan and a surprise appearance by Senator Tim Kaine in a comedic sketch. Political figures, including Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, have made high-profile appearances on 'SNL' in the past.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Cracks Down on Fake News Amid Elections
Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Judges Warn of Potential Repeat of Capitol Riot as 2024 Election Nears
Election Date Clash: Punjab's Call for Postponement Amid Religious Festivities
Maha Vikas Aghadi Gears Up for Crucial Maharashtra Assembly Elections