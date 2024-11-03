Kamala Harris Shocks with SNL Cameo Days Before Election

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' shortly before the election. During the cold open, she played herself opposite Maya Rudolph, who portrays her on the show. The two engaged in a humorous exchange, which was met with enthusiastic cheers from the audience.

Harris's unannounced New York visit aimed to capture a national audience ahead of Election Day. She made a brief campaign stop in Charlotte before diverting to New York, where she arrived at 30 Rockefeller Plaza just in time for a quick rehearsal before the live broadcast.

The show's host, John Mulaney, kept the focus away from politics after Harris's cameo. The episode also featured singer Chappell Roan and a surprise appearance by Senator Tim Kaine in a comedic sketch. Political figures, including Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, have made high-profile appearances on 'SNL' in the past.

