Left Menu

Kamala Harris Shocks with SNL Cameo Days Before Election

Vice President Kamala Harris surprised viewers with a cameo on Saturday Night Live, appearing alongside Maya Rudolph, who portrays her, just days before the election. The unannounced visit was intended to generate buzz and reach a nationwide audience ahead of voting. Comedian John Mulaney hosted the episode.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 03-11-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 11:24 IST
Kamala Harris Shocks with SNL Cameo Days Before Election
Kamala Harris
  • Country:
  • United States

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' shortly before the election. During the cold open, she played herself opposite Maya Rudolph, who portrays her on the show. The two engaged in a humorous exchange, which was met with enthusiastic cheers from the audience.

Harris's unannounced New York visit aimed to capture a national audience ahead of Election Day. She made a brief campaign stop in Charlotte before diverting to New York, where she arrived at 30 Rockefeller Plaza just in time for a quick rehearsal before the live broadcast.

The show's host, John Mulaney, kept the focus away from politics after Harris's cameo. The episode also featured singer Chappell Roan and a surprise appearance by Senator Tim Kaine in a comedic sketch. Political figures, including Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, have made high-profile appearances on 'SNL' in the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024