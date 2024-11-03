Kedarnath's Majestic Winter Closure Ceremony Draws Thousands
The Kedarnath temple gates were ceremonially closed for the winter, attracting over 18,000 pilgrims. Significant rituals marked the event, which started at 4 am. In total, over 1.65 million pilgrims visited the temple this season. The idol of Lord Shiva was relocated to the Omkareshwar temple for winter worship.
The revered Kedarnath temple in the Garhwal Himalayas has officially closed its doors for winter, following a grand ceremony that began at 4 am. More than 18,000 devotees gathered to witness the event, marking the end of the temple's active season.
Over the course of this year's pilgrimage season, more than 1.65 million pilgrims visited Kedarnath, a spiritual hub and one of the 12 holy Jyotirlingas scattered across India. The temple reaches an altitude exceeding 11,000 feet, making it an awe-inspiring destination for worshippers.
In a ritual rich with tradition, the idol of Lord Shiva was transported in a palanquin to the Omkareshwar temple, where it will reside for the winter months. This practice ensures ongoing devotion during the temple's snowy closure.
