Assamese Pride Celebrated as Classical Language Status Conferred

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the 'Bhasha Gaurav Saptah' event in Assam, celebrating Assamese's new status as a classical language. The initiative reflects the people's enthusiasm, with activities organized statewide to honor the language's contributions.

The week-long event coincides with the one-month anniversary of Assamese being conferred classical language status, alongside Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, and Bengali. This designation underscores Assamese's rich linguistic heritage and cultural significance.

Modi extended his best wishes, urging Assamese people worldwide to partake in the celebrations and strengthen their connection to Assamese culture, following Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's announcement of the initiative.

