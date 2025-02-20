Celebration of Cultural Heritage: Dubai and India Unite in Fashion

Visit Dubai has teamed up with celebrated Indian designer Gaurav Gupta to introduce an exclusive capsule collection that honors the cultural ties between India and Dubai.

Unveiled at Gupta's flagship store in Mumbai, the collection beautifully balances tradition with modern design, drawing inspiration from Dubai's diverse landscapes.

Gaurav Gupta, known for blending traditional craftsmanship with futuristic styles, showcases designs that mirror Dubai's unique ethos of merging heritage with innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)