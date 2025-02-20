Celebration of Cultural Heritage: Dubai and India Unite in Fashion
Visit Dubai and Indian designer Gaurav Gupta have launched a capsule collection blending Indian craftsmanship with Dubai's modern aesthetic. This collaboration highlights cultural ties, celebrating creativity and innovation through fashion. The collection, featuring five designs, draws inspiration from Dubai's landscapes to merge tradition and modernity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:35 IST
Visit Dubai has teamed up with celebrated Indian designer Gaurav Gupta to introduce an exclusive capsule collection that honors the cultural ties between India and Dubai.
Unveiled at Gupta's flagship store in Mumbai, the collection beautifully balances tradition with modern design, drawing inspiration from Dubai's diverse landscapes.
Gaurav Gupta, known for blending traditional craftsmanship with futuristic styles, showcases designs that mirror Dubai's unique ethos of merging heritage with innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gucci's Creative Shuffle: Sabato De Sarno Exits Ahead of Milan Fashion Week
Entertainment Buzz: Olympics Drama, Ozzy Reunion, and Fashion Comebacks
A Star-Studded Ode to Rohit Bal at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025
Christian Siriano's Fashion-Driven Ride at New York Fashion Week
FDCI India Men's Weekend 2025: A Fashion Extravaganza in Jaipur