Celebration of Cultural Heritage: Dubai and India Unite in Fashion

Visit Dubai and Indian designer Gaurav Gupta have launched a capsule collection blending Indian craftsmanship with Dubai's modern aesthetic. This collaboration highlights cultural ties, celebrating creativity and innovation through fashion. The collection, featuring five designs, draws inspiration from Dubai's landscapes to merge tradition and modernity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Visit Dubai has teamed up with celebrated Indian designer Gaurav Gupta to introduce an exclusive capsule collection that honors the cultural ties between India and Dubai.

Unveiled at Gupta's flagship store in Mumbai, the collection beautifully balances tradition with modern design, drawing inspiration from Dubai's diverse landscapes.

Gaurav Gupta, known for blending traditional craftsmanship with futuristic styles, showcases designs that mirror Dubai's unique ethos of merging heritage with innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

