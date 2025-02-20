Left Menu

Fusion Fest: A Vibrant Celebration of Arts and Culture in Pretoria

South Africa's capital, Pretoria, will host the inaugural Fusion Fest, an innovative event spotlighting the arts and culture of the Rainbow Nation. Spearheaded by Mahindra, the festival aims to provide emerging artists with a platform while supporting various charities, featuring diverse music genres, fashion designers, and street artists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a groundbreaking initiative, the inaugural Fusion Fest is set to take place on Saturday in Pretoria, South Africa. Hosted by the local branch of Mahindra, this event aims to blend the diverse cultural and artistic traditions of the Rainbow Nation, while also supporting numerous charitable organizations.

The festival provides a large platform for emerging artists, in line with Mahindra's 'Rise' philosophy, according to CEO Rajesh Gupta. The event will showcase a fusion of different music genres and feature top designers and artists, marking the first time such an eclectic mix will be presented on such a scale in the country.

Featuring the theme 'Together We Rise,' the Fusion Fest promises unique musical acts and a vibrant fashion showcase by designer Thula Sindi, alongside live street art. The band's highlight? Among many vibrant acts, leading chart-topping artists will participate in unique fusion performances, supporting charities through an artistic rendezvous in colorful Pretoria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

