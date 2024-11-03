Chhath Festival Arrangements Spark Political Clash in Delhi

On Sunday, a political dispute erupted between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Chhath festival preparations in South Delhi.

The clash underscores the importance of the Purvanchali vote bank, influential due to its sizable representation in Delhi's electorate. Chhath, a major festival for the Purvanchalis—Bhojpuri-speaking people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand—has brought longstanding tensions to the fore.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, accused BJP of disrespecting cultural sentiments by hindering preparations at the Chirag Delhi park. Meanwhile, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized BJP's Bansuri Swaraj, alleging obstructive behavior. However, BJP contended that arrangements faced delays but resumed after Swaraj's intervention, calling Bharadwaj's claims deceitful.

