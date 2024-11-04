Left Menu

Quincy Jones: A Legacy Beyond the Music

Quincy Jones, a towering figure in music, passed at 91. His legacy includes composing TV themes, producing Sinatra's moon-bound songs, surviving health scares, and notable legal and personal sagas. From Paris studies to working with Michael Jackson, his life was rich in achievements and stories.

Updated: 04-11-2024 14:17 IST
Quincy Jones: A Legacy Beyond the Music
Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones, an iconic figure in the music industry, passed away at 91, leaving behind a legacy few can match. Renowned for producing Frank Sinatra's 'Fly Me to the Moon,' which accompanied astronaut Buzz Aldrin's steps on the lunar surface, Jones' influence was literally out of this world.

Beyond his celestial achievements, Jones also scored over 30 films and composed themes for popular TV shows like 'Sanford and Son' and 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.' His musicianship was honed in Paris under the tutelage of Nadia Boulanger, alongside other luminaries like Aaron Copland.

Personally, Jones overcame a life-threatening brain aneurysm in 1974, even attending a prematurely arranged memorial. His life was marked by high-profile collaborations and controversies, including his legal victory over Michael Jackson's estate and his familial ties to Tupac Shakur.

