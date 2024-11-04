Ryan Reynolds' Real-Life Humor Debate Ignites Hollywood Banter

In a lighthearted twist in Hollywood, actor Hugh Jackman chimed in on Martha Stewart's recent claim that Ryan Reynolds doesn't possess the same comedic flair off-screen. E! News reports that Jackman humorously expressed his agreement on X, sparking widespread conversation about Reynolds' real-life personality.

Martha Stewart, during her appearance on the Bilt Rewards' November Rent Free game show, shared her list of fun celebrities, labeling Reynolds as 'very serious' and 'not so funny' despite his on-screen persona. Reynolds, known for his wit, took to social media with a tongue-in-cheek rebuttal, indicating the surprise yet amicable nature of the banter.

Amidst this entertaining discourse, 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' starring Reynolds and Jackman, continues to captivate audiences, surpassing 'Joker' in box office success as the highest-grossing R-rated movie. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film showcases a dynamic plot where Reynolds' character, Wade Wilson, resumes his Deadpool role and teams up with Wolverine, played by Jackman, for an electrifying narrative adventure.

(With inputs from agencies.)