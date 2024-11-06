Left Menu

Farewell to Tyka Nelson: A Sibling Soundtrack

Tyka Nelson, Prince's only full sibling, passed away at 64. Known for her own distinct music, Nelson released four albums, with hits like 'Marc Anthony's Tune.' She was preparing for a farewell concert before illness intervened. Her legacy continues alongside Prince's in music history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-11-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 12:28 IST
Tyka Nelson, known as Prince's only full sibling and an accomplished musician in her own right, died Monday at the age of 64 at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. The news was confirmed by her son, President Nelson. The cause of death remains unknown pending further information.

Nelson, who came into the limelight post-Prince, released her first album, 'Royal Blue,' in 1988, which featured chart-toppers like 'Marc Anthony's Tune' and 'L.O.V.E.' Despite her connections to Prince, her music carved a unique niche, characterized by a mature, romantic sound dedicated to adult-contemporary genres.

Beyond music, Tyka Nelson devoted herself to preserving Prince's legacy, attending fan and industry events. She was planning a retirement concert in Minneapolis but was forced to cancel due to illness. Her future endeavors included a memoir and a new mixtape, leaving a void in the Minneapolis music scene.

