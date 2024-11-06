Left Menu

Deepak Lamba Takes Helm at Fashion Entrepreneur Fund: A New Era for Fashion Innovation

Deepak Lamba, a veteran in media and entertainment, is named CEO of the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) to spearhead next-gen fashion initiatives. With a solid history of industry leadership, Lamba aims to enhance mentorship and collaboration, positioning FEF as a catalyst for innovation and growth within the fashion sector.

Updated: 06-11-2024 14:26 IST
Deepak Lamba, a seasoned expert in media and entertainment, has been appointed as the CEO of the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF). With a remarkable career spanning over 20 years, Lamba brings extensive experience to his new role.

Under Lamba's leadership, FEF aims to strengthen its presence in the fashion and lifestyle sectors by offering funding, mentorship, and strategic partnerships. His focus will be on nurturing emerging talent to foster innovation and growth.

The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund is backed by renowned investors such as Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar and is on a mission to achieve unicorn status by 2028. Lamba's appointment is expected to drive sustainable growth and inspire visionary entrepreneurs in the industry.

