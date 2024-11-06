55th IFFI and 18th Film Bazaar Gear Up to Showcase South Asian Cinema and Foster Global Collaboration

Film Bazaar 2024 Returns to Goa with Viewing Room, New Categories, and FBR List Highlighting Emerging Talent

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to light up Goa from November 20 to 28, bringing a world-class cinematic experience to film lovers and industry professionals alike. Running concurrently, the 18th edition of Film Bazaar (November 20 to 24) will offer an expansive platform for filmmakers and industry stakeholders to network, collaborate, and discover fresh voices from India and South Asia.

The Viewing Room: A Hub for Filmmakers and Industry Leaders

This year, the Viewing Room will make its much-anticipated return to the Marriott Resort, featuring a carefully curated selection of high-quality films from across the region. Open from November 21 to 24, the Viewing Room will serve as a pivotal meeting ground for filmmakers seeking funding, distribution, and global exposure. The space will showcase films in various stages of completion—from finished works to those in post-production—allowing creators to connect with a wide network of international sales agents, festival programmers, and investors.

The Viewing Room will feature 208 titles, including 145 feature films, 23 mid-length films, and 30 short films. Notably, this year’s line-up includes 12 projects produced or co-produced by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and 10 restored classics in collaboration with the National Film Archive of India (NFAI). To streamline categorization, films between 30-70 minutes are categorized as Mid-Length Films, while those under 30 minutes appear as Short Films.

Spotlight on Innovation with Film Bazaar Recommends (FBR)

The prestigious Film Bazaar Recommends (FBR) list is also returning, showcasing a selection of 27 projects—19 feature films, 3 mid-length films, 2 short films, and 3 restored classics. This curated list highlights some of the most promising and innovative works from South Asia, bringing global attention to fresh voices in cinema. Prithul Kumar, Managing Director of NFDC, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to announce the selections for the FBR, which celebrate the creativity and passion of filmmakers. This initiative is about empowering storytellers to share their visions with the world, reinforcing our commitment to supporting the next generation of artists.”

Films in the FBR section will have a unique opportunity to present their projects to industry leaders through an open pitching session, where they can connect directly with producers, distributors, and investors. This forum enables filmmakers to gain exposure and support that can be transformative for their projects.

Expanding Opportunities for Emerging Filmmakers

Film Bazaar 2024 will also introduce special programming that includes workshops, panel discussions, and masterclasses with veteran filmmakers, fostering both learning and engagement for emerging talents. Alongside the main events, these sessions will provide insights into international film markets, funding options, and the nuances of distribution in a digital age.

While the platform is dedicated to fostering industry connections and providing opportunities, films selected for the FBR list or Viewing Room are not permitted to use the Film Bazaar logo in their promotional materials.

The IFFI and Film Bazaar in Goa remain a vital confluence for South Asian filmmakers to gain international recognition, network with global stakeholders, and celebrate the diverse and transformative power of cinema. As the film world converges in Goa, this year’s festival promises to be a landmark event in showcasing the depth of South Asian cinema and its potential to inspire audiences worldwide.